James E. Thurman

Obituary
Mr. James E. Thurman, 76, passed away on March 26, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Veterans Home in Clanton, AL. A limited visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Ottis Graves will officiate. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. Mr. Thurman was Church of God by faith. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Canisteo. Mr. Thurman is survived by his son, James E. Thurman, Jr.; daughter, Tammy Thurman; brother, Clayton (Tammie) Thurman; and sister Mary Ann Patterson. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 27, 2020
