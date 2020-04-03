The Daily Home

James Earl Castleberry

Mr. James Earl Castleberry, age 94 of Sylacauga, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Sylacauga Health & Rehab. He is survived by his wife, Carolton Castleberry; daughter, Elaine Morgan; son, Thomas Edward Castleberry, Sr.,; four grandchildren, Doug Stone, Lisa Stone, Tommy Castleberry & Steve Castleberry; brother, O'Neal Castleberry; sisters, Murrell Dewberry, Willie Mae Beasley, Sara Nell Adair, Mary Faye McDonald, and Frances Blackmon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Zonia Castleberry. James was a native of Chilton County, AL and a member of Oak Grove First Baptist Church. He worked for Baggett Truck Lines and retired from Avondale Mills Trucking Department. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Oak Grove First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. The family will have a private service. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will announce the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 3, 2020
