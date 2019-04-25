Funeral service for James Earl "Jimmy" Jones, 82, will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Darren Holland officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Jones died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by parents, Nathan and Effie Lee Jones, his brothers and sisters. Mr. Jones was a member of Church of Christ and was retired from Avondale Trucking after some 38 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eunice Connell Jones of Hollins; son, Michael (Kim) Jones of Sylacauga; daughter, Rhonda Jones Payton (Robin) of Stone Mountain, GA; granddaughter, Stephanie (Matt) Brannen; grandson, Shelby Payton; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter Brannen, Gage Brannen, Parker Brannen. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Randy Camp, John Connell, Larry Connell, Joe Culpepper, Marty Garrett and Charles Joiner. Honorary pallbearers will be Dalton Baird and former friends at Avondale Trucking. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 25, 2019