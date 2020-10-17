Graveside service for James Edward Adair, age 83, of Sylacauga will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Harris and Rev. Richard Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 -12:30 at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Mr. Adair passed away October 14, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents: Sargent Adair and Ruby Patillo, grandson: Christopher Grier and sister: Betty McVea. He is survived by his wife of 66 years: Faye Adair, son: Greg Adair, daughters: Toni Joiner, Deborah Grier, Sharon Grogan, 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, his beloved dog, Jack and his cats. Pallbearers will be Jan Michael Grier, Brad Bearden, Michael Adair, Danny Adair, Casey Wilson and Raymond Abrams. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.