Celebration of life for Mr. James Edward Harris (Po Dad), 77, will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at Rising Star Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. Burial will be held at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday 1PM until 8pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Harris departed this life on December 4, 2019 at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, AL.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories one daughter, Janice Harris of Cleveland, OH; one brother, Reese (Lorine) Jordan, Jr. of Sylacauga, AL; four sisters, Blanchie Jordan of Ohio; Mary Williams, Mary Jordan, and Sharon (Dennis) Gaddis all of Sylacauga, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.
Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019