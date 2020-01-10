James Edward Johnson Sr., 73, passed away on January 9, 2020. Funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Usrey Funeral Home with interment at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Earl Crim will officiate the service. James worked as a supervisor at Alabama Industries for Deaf and Blind for over forty five years. He was also a former little league baseball coach. He was a loving Daddy and Pappy. Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his son, Robert Johnson; and parents, Virgil Johnson and Earlean Henderson. He is survived by his daughter, Angeal Smith (Jason); son, James Johnson Jr. (Rachel); grandchildren; Earl Crim (April), Jayden Falkner, Johnathan Falkner, Zachary Johnson, Kerry Carmichael, Katie, Jaxon, Jacob, and many more that called him Pappy; great grandchildren, Mathew and Everleigh; siblings, Billy Johnson (Rose), Steve Johnson (Kathy), and Barbara Deerman (Dave). Pallbearers will be Jacob Scott, Earl Crim, Jayden Falkner, Johnathan Falkner, Thomas McGatha, and Terry Britt. Honorary pallbearers will be previous employees of AIDB Paper Department, David Ray Green, and his close neighbor Lee. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 10, 2020