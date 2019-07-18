James Edward Willcutt Jr., age 79, passed away June 1, 2019. He is survived by his Daughter, Danyelle Evans (Daniel) of Ocean Springs, MS., sister, Ellen Myrick (Mike) of Warner Robins, GA, and beloved grandchildren, Gabriel Evans and Katherine Evans. James, or more affectionately known to his friends as "Willcutt," was a loyal employee of Vulcan Binder and Cover for over thirty years and an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan. James was also a Vietnam War veteran and loved to reminisce about the time he spent in Hawaii. He loved the beach and visiting with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren when they were in Puerto Rico, Miami, and Ocean Springs. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel at 2pm, with a visitation one hour prior.
Published in The Daily Home on July 18, 2019