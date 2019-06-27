James (Jim) Eugene Eyster, Sr. (73) died early Friday June 21, 2019 at the Birmingham VA Hospital. A Celebration of Life was held on June 24, 2019. Jim was born in Wooster, OH to Delbert and Jeanne Eyster, now deceased. After graduating from Smithville High School(Ohio) in 1964, Jim served in the US Navy in during the Vietnam War. He then attended Ohio State University, two years later marrying his wife, Cheryl. They moved to Sylacauga in 1972, where he worked at Payco Electric, and later Avondale Mills, as an electrician. He and Cheryl recently celebrated 50 years of marriage, surrounded by loved ones. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Mary Eyster, and a granddaughter, Juliegh Renee Eyster. Surviving in addition to his wife are: his children, Darin and his wife Amy, of Chapel Hill, NC, Anna Foster and her husband Brian, of Alexander City, Al and James Jr. and his wife Ashley, of Sylacauga, Al; 6 grandchildren, Caitlin Foster, Briann Foster, Iris Eyster, Ashton Eyster, Edison Eyster and Taylor Eyster; brother Harry Eyster and his wife Michelle of Sykesville, MD, brother Doug Eyster and his wife Carol, of The Village, FL; sister,Ruth Elliot of Hollywood, FL; step-sister Kay Huntsberger, of Cairo, WV, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Published in The Daily Home on June 27, 2019