**Due to COVID-19, the family requires that everyone in attendance at the visitation and/or funeral to wear a mask. Temperatures will be checked at the door. Thank you for understanding.**
Funeral services for James Garl Yarbrough, age 76, of Wedowee will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM CST at Benefield Funeral Chapel with Bro. Zenus Windsor officiating. Burial will follow at Clay County Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Mr. Yarbrough passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Elyse Aders Yarbrough of Wedowee; three children, Penny Garner (Bruce) of Winston, GA, Joel Yarbrough (LiFeng) of Milpitas, CA, and Dixie Jenkins (Jim) of Sharpsburg, GA; five grandchildren, Austin Garner, Caitlin Garner, Emily Jenkins, William Yarbrough, and Davis Jenkins; three sisters, Vondell Fetner of Ashland, Margaret Spurlin of Roswell, Ga, and Vera Hayes of Dothan; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Austin Garner, Jim Jenkins, Brian Raughton, Larry Raughton, Regan Spurlin, and Terry Raughton.
A Lineville, Alabama native, Mr. Yarbrough was born on June 17, 1943, the youngest of 12 children to Garl Driscal and Lois Virginia Padgett Yarbrough. He was a member of County Line Baptist Church and owned Morning Sun Nursery north of Wedowee. Mr. Yarbrough had a long and extinguished career before owning the nursery. He was a developer at Lockheed-Martin, built two golf courses in Georgia, and built apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Wetumpka. Mr. Yarbrough was a member of the Nursery Association, was a Mason, and loved SEC football, especially the University of Alabama. Roll Tide!
Mr. Yarbrough was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Nell Williams, Eloise Carmack, Elwanda Johnson, and June Abbett; and four brothers, Paul, Clyde, George, and Trent Yarbrough.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Funeral services for James Garl Yarbrough, age 76, of Wedowee will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM CST at Benefield Funeral Chapel with Bro. Zenus Windsor officiating. Burial will follow at Clay County Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Mr. Yarbrough passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Elyse Aders Yarbrough of Wedowee; three children, Penny Garner (Bruce) of Winston, GA, Joel Yarbrough (LiFeng) of Milpitas, CA, and Dixie Jenkins (Jim) of Sharpsburg, GA; five grandchildren, Austin Garner, Caitlin Garner, Emily Jenkins, William Yarbrough, and Davis Jenkins; three sisters, Vondell Fetner of Ashland, Margaret Spurlin of Roswell, Ga, and Vera Hayes of Dothan; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Austin Garner, Jim Jenkins, Brian Raughton, Larry Raughton, Regan Spurlin, and Terry Raughton.
A Lineville, Alabama native, Mr. Yarbrough was born on June 17, 1943, the youngest of 12 children to Garl Driscal and Lois Virginia Padgett Yarbrough. He was a member of County Line Baptist Church and owned Morning Sun Nursery north of Wedowee. Mr. Yarbrough had a long and extinguished career before owning the nursery. He was a developer at Lockheed-Martin, built two golf courses in Georgia, and built apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Wetumpka. Mr. Yarbrough was a member of the Nursery Association, was a Mason, and loved SEC football, especially the University of Alabama. Roll Tide!
Mr. Yarbrough was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Nell Williams, Eloise Carmack, Elwanda Johnson, and June Abbett; and four brothers, Paul, Clyde, George, and Trent Yarbrough.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 18, 2020.