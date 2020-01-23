The Daily Home

James Gregory "Greg" Wyatt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Gregory "Greg" Wyatt.
Service Information
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL
35160
(256)-362-0111
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. James "Greg" Gregory Wyatt, 54, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. His family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Burial will follow at Wyatt's Family Cemetery. Rev. Hardy Reynolds and Brother Cliff Goodwin will officiate. Ray Wyatt will be a special speaker. Greg was an avid outdoorsman. He loved working his mules and wagon. He also enjoyed camping, kayaking, riding four wheelers and being in the mountains. He worked as a carpenter with Graham Davis Construction. Mr. Wyatt is preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Phillips. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Harrell Wyatt; parents, Raymond (Trish) Wyatt and Rebecca "Beckie" Watson; sons, Keith Wyatt and Dwayne (Leia) Harrell; daughters, Nicole (Chad) Gortney and Lauren (Carl) Harrell; brother, Ray Wyatt; sister, Kimberly Wyatt (Darryl) Crump; and grandchildren, Shelbi Phillips, Bryson Gortney, Auston Harrell, Derek Stewart, Chloe Patefield, and Carson Patefield. Pallbearers will be Bill Weaver, Joey Peters, Graham Davis, William Miller, Joe Harrell, Rodney Mayo, Damian Gooden, and Joey Humphrey. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.