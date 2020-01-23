Mr. James "Greg" Gregory Wyatt, 54, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. His family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Burial will follow at Wyatt's Family Cemetery. Rev. Hardy Reynolds and Brother Cliff Goodwin will officiate. Ray Wyatt will be a special speaker. Greg was an avid outdoorsman. He loved working his mules and wagon. He also enjoyed camping, kayaking, riding four wheelers and being in the mountains. He worked as a carpenter with Graham Davis Construction. Mr. Wyatt is preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Phillips. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Harrell Wyatt; parents, Raymond (Trish) Wyatt and Rebecca "Beckie" Watson; sons, Keith Wyatt and Dwayne (Leia) Harrell; daughters, Nicole (Chad) Gortney and Lauren (Carl) Harrell; brother, Ray Wyatt; sister, Kimberly Wyatt (Darryl) Crump; and grandchildren, Shelbi Phillips, Bryson Gortney, Auston Harrell, Derek Stewart, Chloe Patefield, and Carson Patefield. Pallbearers will be Bill Weaver, Joey Peters, Graham Davis, William Miller, Joe Harrell, Rodney Mayo, Damian Gooden, and Joey Humphrey. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 23, 2020