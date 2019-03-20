James Harold Pearson (Rudy) was born Dec. 21st, 1955, and passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at 2:38 p.m. on March 11th, 2019. He is survived by his Mother, Martha Louise Hosey, father (deceased) Russell Eugene Pearson, 3 brothers, & 1 sister, beloved wife of 45 years, Debbie, two daughters Stephanie and Kim, Son n Laws Chris and Andy, and 4 grandkids, Hunter Dawn Young, Kenneth James Young, Andrew Jayden Goswick, and Graycee Lynn Goswick. James worked at Avondale for 19 years, Daily Home for 10 years, and was a deacon at Bon Air Baptist Church. Alabama football was his passion with Texas Longhorns and Green Bay Packers coming a close second. He loved the Lord, his family, and church unconditionally. He was a loving husband, father, and "grandy". A memorial service to celebrate the life of James Pearson, will be held at Bon Air Baptist Church on March 23rd, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. with fellowship afterwards. The family asks if you can bring finger foods, please feel free. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bon Air Baptist Church Building Fund in his honor.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 20, 2019