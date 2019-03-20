Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Harold Pearson. View Sign

James Harold Pearson (Rudy) was born Dec. 21st, 1955, and passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at 2:38 p.m. on March 11th, 2019. He is survived by his Mother, Martha Louise Hosey, father (deceased) Russell Eugene Pearson, 3 brothers, & 1 sister, beloved wife of 45 years, Debbie, two daughters Stephanie and Kim, Son n Laws Chris and Andy, and 4 grandkids, Hunter Dawn Young, Kenneth James Young, Andrew Jayden Goswick, and Graycee Lynn Goswick. James worked at Avondale for 19 years, Daily Home for 10 years, and was a deacon at Bon Air Baptist Church. Alabama football was his passion with Texas Longhorns and Green Bay Packers coming a close second. He loved the Lord, his family, and church unconditionally. He was a loving husband, father, and "grandy". A memorial service to celebrate the life of James Pearson, will be held at Bon Air Baptist Church on March 23rd, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. with fellowship afterwards. The family asks if you can bring finger foods, please feel free. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bon Air Baptist Church Building Fund in his honor. Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 20, 2019

