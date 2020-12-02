1/1
James Harwin Boyce
James Harwin Boyce, aged 75 years, of Talladega, Alabama, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He will be dearly missed. James was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to his late father and mother, James Boyce and Lois Ruth Benson. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 33 years, Carole Fulmer Boyce. James is survived by his brother: David Wayne Boyce, Sr.; his children: Cynthia "Cindy" Porche (Kevin Porche) of John's Creek, GA, Robert "Bob" Armbrester of Fort Collins, CO, and Alicia Armbrester of Kingston, NY. He has 7 grandchildren: Skyler Shaddix and Colton Carr of Talladega, AL; Ryan, Britney, and Logan Porche; Ainsley and Mera Armbrester-Baisch; 2 greatgrandchildren, Lyric Wilcox and Rory Porche; nieces Beth Gerhardt and Angela Funderburk (Brian Funderburk and children Josh and Emma); nephew David Boyce, Jr.; and Carol Ann Armbrester (née Gambrell), mother of his children and close friend always. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy before finding a home in Talladega, where he worked at Georgia Pacific until his retirement. He was forever grateful to his church - First United Methodist Church of Talladega, to Alabama School for the Blind, and to Alabama Industries for the Blind. James had an appetite for adventure, and loved his adopted hometown, his family, his many friends, and his "fancy-dining" group who met weekly at Tina's for delicious food, fellowship, and great conversation. While his friends were too many to count, you were doubtless one of them if you are reading this. A funeral service for Mr. Boyce will be held Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020, at 2:00pm, at the First United Methodist Church of Talladega, Pastor Minnie Bailey officiating. Friends and Family may attend visitation between 1:00pm and 2:00pm prior to the service and you are asked to wear masks and social distance. No flowers, please. Instead we request that memorial donations be made to Alabama School for the Blind or Alabama Industries for the Blind. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Talladega
DEC
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Talladega
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Memories & Condolences

