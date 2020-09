Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service for James Haynes, Sr. 80, will be Saturday, Sept. 5, at noon at the Eden Hills Cemetery with Rev. Titus Robinson, officiating. Mr. Haynes passed away on August 30, 2020 at Citizen's Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Haynes retired for M&H Value, Co. after 30 years of service. Survivors include his wife: Rose Haynes; children: Angela (Alvin) Haynes, Debra Burton, James (Mavis) Carter, James (Penelope) Haynes, Jacquelyn Carter, Robert (Connie) Haynes, Joyce (Carnel) Smith, Alfred (Angela) Haynes , Michelle (Courtney) Cook, Jennifer (Dwight) White, Rodelle (Sonya) Gardner; brother: Randy Haynes; 23 grandchilden, 25 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben Haynes and Clara Montgomery. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

