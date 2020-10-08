1/1
James Hugo "Buddy" "Porky"" Blankenship Sr
1951 - 2020
James Hugo "Buddy" "Porky" Blankenship Sr., age 69, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
James was born February 26, 1951 in Childersburg, Alabama.
He is survived by his son, Hugo Blankenship (Jamie); daughter, Becky Allen; sisters, JoAnn "Sally" Skinner (James) and Barbra Fulmer; grandchildren; Brandon Blankenship, Summer Allen, and Jayla Blankenship.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Curtis and Son's North Chapel. A funeral service will occur Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM, also at Curtis and Son's North Chapel, followed by a burial at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, in Sylacauga.
He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. He will be dearly missed.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh. com for the Blankenship family.

Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
OCT
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
