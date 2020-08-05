1/1
James "Jack" Earl Shirey
Mr. James "Jack" Earl Shirey, 73, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Mr. David Davis, and Mr. Travis Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Community Cemetery in Lineville. Mr. Shirey was Pentecostal by faith. He served as a deacon and was a founding member of the Helping Hands Ministry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and serving the Lord. His greatest joy was being a loving husband, daddy, and Paw-Paw. He was everyone's "Uncle Jack." Mr. Shirey is preceded in death by his son, Billy Ray Shirey; daughter, Wanda Renae Shirey; parents, Leonard and Grace Shirey; brothers, Troy and wife, Ida Mae Shirey, and George "Bud" and wife, Polly Shirey; sisters, Ruth and husband, Charlie Smith, and Alice Shirey; sister-in-law, Sara Shirey; and brother-in-law, Jim Evans. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gail Shirey; sons, Lee and wife, Naomi Shirey, and Mark and wife, Lynn Shirey; daughter, Cindy Cox; brother, Leonard "Buck" Shirey; sisters, Debra "Pete" Evans, and Kathlene and husband, Melvin Burkhalter, grandchildren, Denise, and husband, Chase Simpson, Heather, and husband, Tyler Wesley, Savannah Shirey, Katelyn Shirey, Andrew Nowland, Wesley Shirey, and Bradshaw Cox; great grandchildren, Jaxton and Maelynn Simpson, Elijah Wesley, and Logan Nowland; and honorary brothers, Jimmy Hill and Calvin Mitchell. Pallbearers will be Robert Hallman, Doyle Smith, Chase Simpson, Tyler Wesley, Andrew Nowland, and Robert Shirey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Hill, Calvin Mitchell, Gerald Hill, George Shirey, Rodger Shirey, Alvin Shirey, Mikey Mitchell, Darrell Irving, and Wesley Shirey. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
