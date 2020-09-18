Celebration of Life for Mr. James (JW) Stone, age 75, will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Bakers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Vincent, AL. Minister Courtney Lee, officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00PM at Community Funeral Home. Mr. Stone departed this walk of life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. He leaves to cherish his loving memories one brother, William Henry Stone of Selma, AL; three sisters, Mary Ruby Lee of Harpersville, AL; Jenny (Robert) Swain of Harpersville, AL; and Emma Player of Childersburg, AL; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.