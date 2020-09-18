1/1
James (JW) Stone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James (JW)'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celebration of Life for Mr. James (JW) Stone, age 75, will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Bakers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Vincent, AL. Minister Courtney Lee, officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00PM at Community Funeral Home. Mr. Stone departed this walk of life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. He leaves to cherish his loving memories one brother, William Henry Stone of Selma, AL; three sisters, Mary Ruby Lee of Harpersville, AL; Jenny (Robert) Swain of Harpersville, AL; and Emma Player of Childersburg, AL; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Bakers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved