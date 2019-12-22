James Kenneth Bryant, 76, of Sylacauga, passed away on December 20, 2019.
Born September 4, 1943 to Kenny Bryant and Queenie Bryant in La Grange, GA, James served our country in the Army and retired as a decorated 1st Sargent. James then went on to work as a Computer Technician.
James is survived by his loving spouse of 32 years, Linda, his son, James K Bryant, Jr., two daughters, Kathleen Ryan, and Cynthia Richard, 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, 2:00 pm at the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 22, 2019