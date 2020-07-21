A celebration of life service for James Lawrence Martin, 86 of Talladega, Alabama will be on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home chapel beginning at 11:00 am. with Interment in Pine Hill Cemetery. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Don Barnett. Lawrence died Friday July 17, 2020 and is finally reunited with the love of his life, Gail who passed away in July 2019. Lawrence was born in Lincoln, Alabama on January 25, 1934. He graduated from Talladega High School. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served his term aboard a US Navy ship in the Mediterranean Sea. He married Gail in 1956 and they were married for 63 years before her death. Lawrence was retired from Kimberly Clark Corporation, where he worked for 42 years. Lawrence was what has been described as the "gold standard" for a brother, husband and father. He was as an avid Auburn sports fan, He was a 65 year member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Lawrence is survived by-2 daughters, Denise Hart (Tim) and Kay Adams (Bill), sisters Phyllis Todd, Betty Carpenter (Don) and Linda Wood. His survived by grandchildren Chris Burgess, Kimberly Racine (Todd), Sara Adams (Michael), Taylor Adams (Courtney) and great grandchildren Gabriel Burgess, Paige Racine, Abigail Burgess and his namesake Wes Martin Racine. Lawrence is preceded in death by his wife Gail, parents William and Frances Martin and daughter, Suzanne Martin. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial donations be made in Lawrence's honor to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 578, Talladega, Alabama 35160. Usrey Funeral home Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com