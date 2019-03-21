Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Louise Morgan. View Sign

James Louis Morgan passed away Monday, March 18th 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father Otherl James Morgan, his mother Lizzie Morgan, and his brother Charles Morgan. Mr. Morgan was educated in the Talladega City School system. He was a star quarterback for the Westside Panthers football team under the tutelage of coaches Robert Duncan and Charles Pinkston. He was employed by the Pepsi Bottling Company before moving to Detroit Michigan in 1966. He was employed by the McCain Fasteners Company until his retirement in 2009. He is survived by two brothers: Donald Morgan (Barbara), Benny Morgan (Juanita) of Talladega, AL, seven sisters: Barbara Morgan Lawler of Talladega, Al, Bertha Morgan of Birmingham, Al, Diane Morgan, Carol Morgan, of Talladega, Al, Sharon Morgan (Joe) of Trussville, Al, Mary Grimes (Jim) of Weogufka, Al and Felicia Morgan of Talladega, Al, a sister-in-law, Johnnie Morgan of Detroit, Michigan, one aunt, Mrs. Rosetta Lane of Akron, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 21, 2019

