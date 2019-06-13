Mr. James Melvin "Mike" Sanders, I, age 72 passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Mr. Sanders was born in Sylacauga, AL on September 30, 1946 to the late James Vernon and Essie Ragsdale Sanders. Mr. Sanders was a retired Master Sergeant with the United States Army with 22 years of service in aircraft maintenance. He served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. Mr. Sanders was a member of South Newington Baptist Church; loved animals, especially his dog, Bailey; and enjoyed fishing and gardening. Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Regina Poppell Sanders and one son, James M. Sanders, II. Survivors include his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Anthony Sanders of Black Creek and Reggie Lee and Heather Sanders of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, James L. Sanders, Kayla Sanders, Victoria Sanders, Brittney and Danny Strickland, and Alex Balok and two great grandchildren, J.T. Strickland and Olyver Strickland. Visitation will be held 6-8 P.M. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Interment will follow 1 P.M., Friday, June 14, 2019 in the mausoleum at Hillcrest West Cemetery with military honors. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. James M. "Mike" Sanders.
Published in The Daily Home on June 13, 2019