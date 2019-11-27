Funeral services for Mr. James Ray Edwards, age 92 of Childersburg, will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Childersburg with Rev. Skip Parvin officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens. He passed away on November 25, 2019 at Coosa Valley Nursing Home. James is survived by his sons, David Edwards (Kay), Douglas Edwards (Debra) and Keith Edwards (Lynette); six grandchildren, Adam, Rachael, Rhonda, Jennifer, Dana and Charles; five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Josie, Jackson, Ian and Zoe; brothers, Thomas Edwards and Ralph Edwards; sister, Ruth Deaton. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Childersburg for over 60 years and was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Edwards. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 27, 2019