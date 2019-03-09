Funeral service for James Richard Nelson, age 65, of Sylacauga will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Brother John Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Rockford Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1230-2 on Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Nelson passed away on March 6, 2019 at his residence. He was dedicated to working with Backwood Christian youth camp, was a Christian husband, father and grandfather and never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife: Pat Nelson, son: Tony Richard Nelson of Sylacauga, daughter: Kellye JoAnne Nelson of Fort Payne, sister: Kathy Nelson Dodson of Sparta, TN and grandchildren: Kaden Merced, Connor Merced and Rita Merced. Pallbearers will be Jim K-water, Phil Nelson, Mitch Dudney, Will Ivey, Chris Fallon, Ande Zimmerman, Dennis Kitchens. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 9, 2019