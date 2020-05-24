James "Jim" Richard Randall, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born May 29, 1946, in Talladega, AL to Billy Eugene and Annie Mae Darden Randall, whom passed away from an accidental drowning in 1947, Jim was reared by his paternal grandparents, Walter Eugene Randall and Mary Lou Chappell Randall. His maternal grandparents were James Erastus Darden and Pearly Mae Shorpshire Darden. Jim married Nancy Hawk Randall, of Kingsport, and they were blessed with two children, Jamie Elizabeth Randall (1982) and Joseph Edward Randall (1984).

He graduated from Talladega High School in 1964 and received bachelor's degree in Textile Science from Auburn University, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega social fraternity and Phi Psi Textile Honorary. He was a member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, as well as a member of the Organ and Sanctuary Committee. Jim also volunteered for Kiwanis Club, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, Motorcycle Sport Touring Association, and served as a Pet Therapy volunteer at HVMC with his dogs, Mila and Litzi.

He was employed by TN Eastman Company in 1969 as a textile chemist, as well as other later assignments in Textile Fibers Division, product development representative; Systems Development, resulting in TEC's first production business focused Artificial Intelligent application at TEC; group leader/principal systems analyst, for worldwide sales and the business organizations; and systems associate, responsible for team tasked with selection, and purchase, deployment, and support of enterprise electronic document, image management, and paperless electronic workflow, before retiring in 2000 after 31 years of service to Eastman. He was then employed from 2000-2007 by Strategic Technologies (Cary, NC) in technical sales support before retiring in 2007 as a Senior Project Manager.

Jim is survived by his loving spouse of 40 years, Nancy Hawk Randall; daughter, Jamie Elizabeth Randall of Seattle, WA; son, Joseph Edward Randall, of Kingsport; and one precious granddaughter, Clover Randall Gardner of Kingsport, TN.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29th at 3:00pm in the Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Building and Maintenance Fund, 1415 Waverly Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664.





