Mr. James Roger Cooper age 68 of Sylacauga, Al passed away at Coosa Valley Medical Center on March 14, 2020. Funeral arrangements for Mr. James Roger Cooper will be on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Curtis and Son North Chapel at 2:00PM. Visitation will be on Monday March 16, 2020 from 5-9PM at the North Chapel. Mr. Cooper will be laid to rest in Macedonia Cemetery. Rev. Brandon Baird and Rev. Bryan Jones will be officiating the service. Survivors are his Wife; Phyllis Y. Cooper. Son; Steven Cooper. Daughter; Angela Van Bloem. Stepchildren; Danny (Lesia) Isbell Jr., JohnBill(Amber) Isbell. Step Grandchildren; Megan Isbell, Brock Isbell, Hudson Isbell, Harperlee Isbell. Five Grandchildren. Mr. Cooper is also survived by Vickie Adair of Wetumpka, Jenny Davis of Arley, Glenda Hope of Sylacauga, Savannah and Joedee Reeves, Breannah (Miss B) Van Bloem, Kaden Cooper and Erica Millwood. Preceded in death by Brothers; Billy G. Cooper, Ernest M. Cooper, Lawrence (Jackie) Jr. and John Paul. Sisters: June Martin, Barbara Cooper, Jewel Faye Cooper, Judy Cooper. Pallbearers are Jody Hope, Marty Cooper, Greg Cooper, Joedee Reeves, Chris Liveoak and Billy Cooper. Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel will direct the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 17, 2020