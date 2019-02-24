James Roy Wilkerson, 52, passed away Monday February 18, 2019.
The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. Saturday March 2, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home.
The memorial service will follow in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Rev. Bill Pruitt will officiate. After the memorial service, the family will gather at Dry Valley Baptist Church for a meal with family and friends.
Mr. Wilkerson was born in Florida and moved to Alabama in 1994.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oren Wilkerson.
Mr. Wilkerson is survived by his loving wife, Tina Wilkerson; mother, Gail (John) Limbaugh; son, Jeffery (Laura) Thurman; daughters, Amanda (Jason) Gaines and Shawna (Tommy) Caldwell; brothers, William Wilkerson and Mark Wilkerson; and grandchildren, Brennen, Laney, Ashton, Preston, Mackayla, Loralei, Harper, Dean, Ty, Bella, and Waylon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Home Renovation Fund; checks made to Tina Wilkerson.
Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 24, 2019