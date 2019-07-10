The Daily Home

James Stephen Robinson, 44, passed away Friday July 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home in the Chapel on Friday, July 12, 2019. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. Mr. Robinson was a lifelong citizen of Talladega and was employed by Legacy Cabinets. He is preceded in death by his father, Travis Robinson. Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Patricia Robinson; mother, Flora Robinson; son, Patrick Robinson and fiancée, Kimberly Whiten; brother, Mike (Jennifer) Robinson; uncle, John L. Green; aunts, Linda (Ben) Weathers and Martha (Richard) McQueen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
