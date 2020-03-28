The Daily Home

James "Jimmy" Stevens

James "Jimmy" Stevens, age 67, passed away March 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert Clyde & June Stevens and his brother-in-law, Glenn Jackson. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Doris Dill Stevens; daughters, Heather (Scotty) Turpin, of Pell City, Amanda (Anthony) Welchel, of Commerce, GA.; grandchildren, Austin Turpin of Pell City, Macey Welchel of Pine Knot, KY, Gavan Welchel of Commerce, GA; sisters, Susan (Ronnie) Graves of Pell City, Amanda Jackson of Raleigh, N.C., Teresa (Fred) Wood of Sylacauga, AL; brother, Danny (Vickie) Stevens of Pell City. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the Stevens family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - directing.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2020
