Mr. James Stewart, Sr. (Cooter), age 85 of Sylacauga, pass on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Vincent's East. Mr. Stewart's services will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Curtis and Son North Chapel at 2 pm with Rev. Jeff Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Curtis and Son North Chapel from 5 pm until 8 pm. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Haynes Stewart; mother, Nellie Dodd Stewart; father, Robert Brantley Stewart; brother, Robert Eugene Stewart; and great granddaughter, Kayla Hebson. He is survived by sister, Shirley Stewart Steele; sons, Jimmy Stewart (Cindy) and Mike Stewart (Tinkie); daughter, Tammy Lively (Donnie); grandchildren, Jennifer Bearden (Donald), Michael McGill (Misty), Candace Fells, T.J. Hill (Wesley), Seth Hagan (Alane), and Ashley Hebson (Glenn); great grandchildren, Abby McGill, Steven Abrams, Macy Fells, Lani Fells, Shelby Floyd (Nick), Brynn Bearden, Brantley Bearden, Easton Bearden, Conner Hebson, Waylon Cole, Tanner Hill, and Heather Bishop; great great grandchild, Conway Floyd; and close friends Sammie and Vanessa Vernon. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army and Navy. He retired from Kimberly Clark after 33 years. He was a longtime member of Oldfield Baptist Church. Cooter was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, traveling the mountains, and birdwatching. The greatest joys of his life were his kids and grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Wesley Hill, Seth Hagan, Steven Abrams, Waylon Cole, Donald Bearden and Conner Hebson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Glenn Hebson, Tanner Hill, Brantley Bearden, and Easton Bearden. Online memorials can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 23, 2019