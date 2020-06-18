Mr. James T. Persons, Jr., age 84 of Summerville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Floyd Medical Center.
Mr. Persons was born in Sylacauga, Alabama on February 4, 1936, son of the late James T. Persons, Sr. and Beulah Mae Duffie Persons.
He graduated from the B.B. Comer Memorial High School in Sylacauga, attended the University of Alabama, and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelors of Science Degree. He was employed in the Finishing Plant with Avondale Mills, and retired as the Finishing Plant Manager at Riegel/Mt. Vernon mills. Mr. Persons was a member of the Trion United Methodist Church, where he served as past chair of the Church Council, past chair of the finance committee, past chair of the Church Trustees, and past chair of the Staff Parish Committee. He was also a member of LLL Club, the Boys Club and the Trion Supper Club. Mr. Persons was an avid golfer and Alabama Crimson Tide Fan, but he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family most of all. In addition to his parents, Mr. Persons was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Persons Henderson and a brother, Jack Duffie Persons.
Mr. Persons is survived by his wife, Charlotte Persons; daughter, Sharon Jordan; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Janet Persons; son-in-law, Greg Henderson; sister, Sandra Persons; brother, Steve Persons; grandchildren, Matthew Persons, Luke Persons, Heather Jordan and Taylor Henderson; great grandchildren, Aiden Swindle, Jordan Swindle and Lynlee Davis; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Mr. Persons will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Pastor James Hannah and Rev. David Autry officiating. Interment will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, Alabama. Mr. Persons will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour. On Friday, Mr. Persons will be carried to the Curtis and Son Funeral Home in Sylacauga, Alabama where the family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
In Lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel, with the assistance of Curtis and Son Funeral Home, is honored to be serving the family of Mr. James T. Persons, Jr.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 18, 2020.