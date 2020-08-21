James Thomas "Jim" Townsend, 48, passed away August 19, 2020. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Jeff Rutledge officiating. His family will receive friends at Usrey prior to the service from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Jim graduated from Lincoln High School in 1990. In high school Jim worked with his father as a country radio DJ at WEYY in Talladega. In the summers he worked on his Uncle Joe Tom's farm (Jan Armbrester), and alongside his grandfather JT as an electrician. Shortly after high school he served his country in the United States Army 10th Mountain Infantry (Unit 214). After returning from service in the Army Jim worked at Georgia Pacific, then became one of the top salesmen for Garing Business Machines in Talladega, then ABS Office Systems in Oxford, Al. Following his heart and life's passion, Jim took on the position of Business Development Officer at CMP (Civilian Marksmanship Program). Jim's love of guns was only surpassed by his love for family and the tight community of close friends the he built - one friend at a time. He was always willing to help others. He was the strongest person we've ever known. And at the same time, he was the most loving and sincere person. Jim's ability to bond on a deep level with other people was like no other. He lived unapologetically, he loved greatly, he gave nobly. Jim was a true original, one-of-a-kind. There has never been another, and there never will be. He will never be forgotten by those of us who God blessed to be near Jim Townsend. Jim is survived by his wife Tammy Wade Townsend; son, Cody Townsend; daughter, Lauren Townsend; stepdaughters, Natalie and Ella Ward; grandmother, Idell Townsend; mother, Judy Townsend; mother-in-law, Linda Wade Williams; brother, Lee Townsend (Tina); sister, Patti Anne Chastain (Justin); brother-in-law, Eddie Wade (Hope); niece, Savanna Townsend (Lee); nephew, Braxton Townsend (Lee); niece, Suzy Chastain; nephew, Jake Chastain; nephews, Graham and Gatlin Wade. Preceding him in death were his father, Bryan Townsend; grandfather, J.T. Townsend; grandfather, J.D. Solley; and grandmother, Dorthey Solley Parks. Pallbearers will be Lee Townsend, Cody Townsend, Braxton Townsend, Eddie Wade, Justin Chastain, Leslie Henry, Tommy Spears and Bob Radecki. Honorary pallbearers serving will be Mike Perry, Steve Perry, Chuck Woodard, Duck Langley, Ed Tyler, Jay Mitchell, Tim Jones, George Sims and Jodie Townsend. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct the service.