Graveside service for James Thomas (Tommy) Ward, 79, will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olive Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Walker officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Goodwater, AL
Tommy went to be with his Lord on May 19, 2020 at Russell Medical Center.
Tommy was born on July 1, 1940 in Sylacauga, AL. to parents James Dolphus Ward and Mary Eleanor Thomas Ward. He graduated from Goodwater High School.
He married the love of his life, Sharron Thompson Ward in 1967, who survives him. Tommy is also survived by daughter, Shari Acklin and husband Patrick from Childersburg; son, James (Jimmy) Ward and wife Patty from Goodwater; grandchildren, Dalton Ward from Salt Lake City, Utah, Travis Ward and wife Devon from Rockford, Meagan McGrady and husband Tyler from Sylacauga, McCoy Ward, Caleb Miley both from Goodwater; great-grandchildren, Mary Ann Ward, Caydon Brekle, Saylor McGrady, Colin Ward due in August and Baby McGrady due in September.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dolphus Ward and Eleanor Ward, and brother, Harold Ward.
He worked for Kimberly Clark for 35 years and retired from there in 2000. He faithfully attended Mr. Olive First Baptist Church in Goodwater where he served as a deacon for many years. He never met a stranger and always put God first in his life and loved his family dearly. He always looked forward to serving with Carpenters for Christ. He made many friends through this ministry. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being in the outdoors. Devoted, loyal, funny, humble and loving only begins to describe Tommy and his loss has left an empty spot in anyone's heart who knew him
Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Mt Olive Church in Goodwater.
Pallbearers will be Terry Thompson, McCoy Ward, Jay Berry, Tyler McGrady and Travis Ward.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Tommy went to be with his Lord on May 19, 2020 at Russell Medical Center.
Tommy was born on July 1, 1940 in Sylacauga, AL. to parents James Dolphus Ward and Mary Eleanor Thomas Ward. He graduated from Goodwater High School.
He married the love of his life, Sharron Thompson Ward in 1967, who survives him. Tommy is also survived by daughter, Shari Acklin and husband Patrick from Childersburg; son, James (Jimmy) Ward and wife Patty from Goodwater; grandchildren, Dalton Ward from Salt Lake City, Utah, Travis Ward and wife Devon from Rockford, Meagan McGrady and husband Tyler from Sylacauga, McCoy Ward, Caleb Miley both from Goodwater; great-grandchildren, Mary Ann Ward, Caydon Brekle, Saylor McGrady, Colin Ward due in August and Baby McGrady due in September.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dolphus Ward and Eleanor Ward, and brother, Harold Ward.
He worked for Kimberly Clark for 35 years and retired from there in 2000. He faithfully attended Mr. Olive First Baptist Church in Goodwater where he served as a deacon for many years. He never met a stranger and always put God first in his life and loved his family dearly. He always looked forward to serving with Carpenters for Christ. He made many friends through this ministry. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being in the outdoors. Devoted, loyal, funny, humble and loving only begins to describe Tommy and his loss has left an empty spot in anyone's heart who knew him
Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Mt Olive Church in Goodwater.
Pallbearers will be Terry Thompson, McCoy Ward, Jay Berry, Tyler McGrady and Travis Ward.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home from May 20 to May 21, 2020.