Mr. James W. Nail, Jr., age 70 of Rockford, passed away February 26, 2019 at his residence. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Andrews Chapel Cemetery at 11:30 am with Rev. Lee Walden and Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2 at Curtis and Son North Chapel from 9 am until 11 am. He is survived by his wife, Wanda G. Nail; sons, James Kevin Nail of Stewartville, Christopher C. Nail (Jessica) of Alexander City; 4 grandchildren, Dillon Nail, Zachary Nail, Damian Depoister and Ethan Depoister; sisters, Karen Jacobs (Claude) and Amanda McDonald (Keith); numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Shane Depoister; parents, James W. Nail, Sr. and Frances Argo Nail. The Sylacauga Police Department will serve as pallbearers. He retired after 26 years from Sylacauga Police Department. He loved Auburn Football and fishing. The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of New Beacon Hospice and Dr. Anthony Nix. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 28, 2019