Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James W. Nail. View Sign

Mr. James W. Nail, Jr., age 70 of Rockford, passed away February 26, 2019 at his residence. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Andrews Chapel Cemetery at 11:30 am with Rev. Lee Walden and Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2 at Curtis and Son North Chapel from 9 am until 11 am. He is survived by his wife, Wanda G. Nail; sons, James Kevin Nail of Stewartville, Christopher C. Nail (Jessica) of Alexander City; 4 grandchildren, Dillon Nail, Zachary Nail, Damian Depoister and Ethan Depoister; sisters, Karen Jacobs (Claude) and Amanda McDonald (Keith); numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Shane Depoister; parents, James W. Nail, Sr. and Frances Argo Nail. The Sylacauga Police Department will serve as pallbearers. He retired after 26 years from Sylacauga Police Department. He loved Auburn Football and fishing. The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of New Beacon Hospice and Dr. Anthony Nix. Online memorials may be made at Mr. James W. Nail, Jr., age 70 of Rockford, passed away February 26, 2019 at his residence. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Andrews Chapel Cemetery at 11:30 am with Rev. Lee Walden and Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2 at Curtis and Son North Chapel from 9 am until 11 am. He is survived by his wife, Wanda G. Nail; sons, James Kevin Nail of Stewartville, Christopher C. Nail (Jessica) of Alexander City; 4 grandchildren, Dillon Nail, Zachary Nail, Damian Depoister and Ethan Depoister; sisters, Karen Jacobs (Claude) and Amanda McDonald (Keith); numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Shane Depoister; parents, James W. Nail, Sr. and Frances Argo Nail. The Sylacauga Police Department will serve as pallbearers. He retired after 26 years from Sylacauga Police Department. He loved Auburn Football and fishing. The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of New Beacon Hospice and Dr. Anthony Nix. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service. Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Curtis and Son Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close