James Wade (Moose) Walker passed away on April 22, 2020 after battling cancer. He was 65 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ann Walker of Talladega; one son, David Scott Walker; and one brother, Kenneth Walker of Birmingham, Alabama. He is survived by his sister, Patti Walker Custer from Martinsburg, West Virginia; two nephews, Zacchary (Jeanette) Custer of Morgantown, West Virginia, Aaron (Ashley) of Inwood, West Virginia; and four great nephews, Branden and Ethan Custer of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Ashton and Quinn Custer of Inwood, West Virginia. He is also survived by his companion of six years, Kelly Jo Knight of Talladega; her daughters, Kirby Williams, Kasady (Jay) Lambert; granddaughter, Madysyn Williams. He always introduced Madysyn as his granddaughter and they had a special bond. Additionally, he is survived by step daughter, Becky Rivers; her children, Alex, Hannah and Daniel of Talladega; stepson, Lee Wikle (Jennifer); and their children, Makayla, Kaleb, and Natalee of Talladega. He was a die-hard fan of Alabama Crimson Tide and Roll Tide was his mantra. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2020