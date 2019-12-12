Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wallis Elliott Jr.. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 130 E. North Street Talladega , AL View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 130 E. North Street Talladega , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Wallis Elliott Jr., 76, of Talladega, AL, passed away on December 10. An avid sports fan, he loved all things Crimson Tide, especially Alabama football. He was known for his garden and his perfectly straight lines of tomatoes, as well as his garage jukebox and disco light that played Motown Classics and his esteemed Barbra Streisand. A natural "tinkerer," he could fix, build or repair anything and was quick to share these talents with his church community. He was a faithful member of the Caravan Class, the Men's Sunday School Class at First Presbyterian Church where he volunteered with community projects including "Sunshine Saturday." He was instrumental in the rebuilding of The Silver Run Chapel, the meeting place of the Caravan Class, which began in 1938 as a non- denominational men's outreach program, and went on to build a kitchen addition. Born in Jackson, MS, he grew up in Talladega where he was an Eagle Scout, played on the Talladega High School tennis team and the B-team football team. A member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, Wallis graduated from the University of Alabama in 1966. He served in the National Guard, was an owner of Wallis & Elliott Lumber Co. and built residential and commercial buildings as a contractor in Birmingham. He met his wife of 51 years in college and together they raised two children. He coached his son's Babe Ruth baseball team and was his daughter's biggest cheerleader. Traveling was in his blood (his grandmother founded Elliott Tours in Talladega) and he traveled to London, Paris and all over the United States with his wife and children, but perhaps enjoyed the sound of the waves and being with his grandchildren at the beach most of all. He is preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. James Wallis Elliott Sr., and survived by his wife of 51 years, Dede Graham Elliott, daughter Stuart Elliott Dougherty (Bill) of Atlanta, GA, son James Wallis Elliott III (Heather) of Franklin, TN; grandchildren Elliott Parker Dougherty, William James Dougherty, Emily Jane Elliott, Margaret Elizabeth Elliott and Anna Katherine Elliott, his sister Sidney Elliott Thompson, sister-in-law Dr. Ann Zauber (Pete), brother-in-law Steve Graham (Mary Jane), brother-in-law Mike Graham (Suzanne) and nieces and nephews. Services will be held on December 13 at First Presbyterian Church, 130 E. North Street Talladega, AL 35160. Visitation will be from 10 am - 11 am followed by an 11 am memorial service. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Caravan Class. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Caravan Class, care of First Presbyterian Church, 130 E. North Street Talladega, AL 35160. Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 12, 2019

