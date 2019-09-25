James Wendell Burns, 55, of Munford, passed away September 22, 2019. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Rusty Stephens officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 also at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Wendell was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and raise roosters. He worked as a mechanic and pulped wood. His brothers and sister knew him as a great little brother. He is survived by his sister, Charlotte Burns Kaegi; brother's, Keith Burns and Lionel Timothy (Jane) Burns; nephews and nieces, Felix Burns, Jr., Tiffany Burns, Erica (Chris) Wysoczynski, Natalie (Cory) Korreckt, Casey (Heather) Burns, Christon Burns, Jeremy (Wendy) Burns, Victor (Hillary) Turner; great nephews and nieces, Keenan and Noah Burns, Austin, Nathan and Nick McInnish, Ava Wysoczynski, Daniel and Hayden Burns, Harper and Hazel Korreckt, Callie Turner; special friends, Jo Smith Williams (Best Friend) and her children, Mackenzie Cowan, Brent (Melissa) and grandchildren, Case and Payton Green and Caroline Hanvey. Wendell was preceded in death by his dad, James H. Burns; mother, Martha Ann Burns; brother, Felix H. Burns and great nephew, Aaron Wysoczynski. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama, 3100 Lorna Rd., Ste. 300, Birmingham, AL 35216 Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 25, 2019