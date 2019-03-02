A Celebration of Life for Rev. James William Casaday, 88, will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hepzibah Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Hagan, Rev. Jeff Thomas and Rev. Wayne Burnes officiating. Burial will be in Lanier Cemetery, in Grasmere, AL. Visitation will be Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. There will be a hour visitation prior to the funeral at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Rev. Casaday was born Feb. 23, 1931 in Notasulga, AL. He graduated from Samford Univ. in Birmingham, AL. and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in New Orleans, LA. He pastored a total of 12 churches in 65 years. In this time he served 14 years as Director of Missions for Coosa River Baptist Association, Talladega County. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Brewton Casaday; son, Bill Casaday (Kathy); daughter, Cindy Allen (Mark); son, Allen Casaday (Beth); eight grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Lois Casaday. Rev. Casaday was presently serving at Cartersville Baptist Church as pastor. He served 12 years as volunteer Chaplain for Childersburg community work center in Childersburg, AL. Pallbearers will be Wesley Allen, Reid Allen, Cliff Beall, David Casaday, Jordan Casaday, Justin Hirtle and Evan Jones. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. James William Casaday.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 2, 2019