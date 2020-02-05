James Winston Abernathy Sr., 81, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. The service is Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Don Evans officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Visitation is Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Winston had such a strong connection with the outdoors, and Alabama when he was an eagle scout, his sanctuary was the "woods". Winston had a full and interesting life. He accomplished so many things: a veteran of the Air Force, Army, and Army National Guard, retired Delta Airlines Mechanic, was a helicopter and small aircraft pilot. He loved flying. He was an expert marksman, he was on both skeet and trap teams for Delta Airline in Georgia. He was president of the Delta Airlines and Jonesboro Bass Club in Georgia. He spent 15 summers fishing in Alaska. Winston also went on many big game hunts - Elk, Moose, and Mule Deer in Colorado. After retiring he was very active in the community, he was a past ER at the Childersburg Elks Lodge and a active volunteer with the American Legion. He was also a Co-Chairman of the Stewartville Water Board. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Tom Beckett Abernathy, they loved one another since the 6th grade when they were next door neighbors in Sylacauga; daughter Annamarie Lasseter of Sylacauga; son James Winston Abernathy Jr. of Sylacauga; two granddaughters, Asia Abernathy of Coupeville, Washington and Elizabeth Hubbard of Great Plain, New York; sister Louise White Edwards; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Pallbearers will be Johnny Harris, Neal Harris, Frank Hammons, Jay Stone, Larry Freeman and Terry Veasey. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL handled the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 5, 2020