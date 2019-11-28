The Daily Home

Jane Howard Carter

Funeral service for Jane Howard Carter, 79, will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Joe Kelley officiating. Burial will be in Fayetteville Methodist Cemetery in Fayetteville, AL. Mrs. Carter died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Tommy Howard of 35 years, and John Carter of 2 years, parents, Arthur & Lois Cox, great-grandson, Kaden Free Harris, and 7 brothers & sisters. She worked at Avondale Mills for a number of years but retired from owning Kozy Corner in Fayetteville. She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Alan (Candace) Hickman, Randall Garland (Paulette) Hickman; two daughters, Loretta Lynne (Marc) Johnson, Jennifer Jane (Philip) Haynes; 12 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; two step-children, Keith Howard, Debra (Randy) Jinks; two sisters, Orene Hammonds, Clara Etress; and three brothers, Robert Cox, Lee Cox and Jessie Cox. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 28, 2019
