Janet Kay Hamilton
1969 - 2020
Ms. Janet Kay Hamilton was born February 15, 1969 to the late Joe and Gracie Hamilton at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. She was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Gracie Hamilton; brothers, Billy McGraw, Joe W. Hamilton, Dennis Hamilton, and Andre Hamilton; sister Faye McKenzie. She loved family, friends, and fashion. Janet entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2020 at her residence. Celebration of Life for Ms. Janet Hamilton, 51 of Harpersville, Al will be Saturday, August 01, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Liberty Christian Church, Harpersville,Al. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1pm-7pm at Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacauga. Funeral Service directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, Sylacuaga, Al.

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Liberty Christian Church
