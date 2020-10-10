Janice Clark Grimes, 77, went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a devout Christian and active member of Central Baptist Church. She was an educator and counselor for 36 years. Janice leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Jason Grimes (Robin), Justin Grimes (Susan Cooper), Clint Grimes (Tiffany Muskopf); grandchildren, Sam Grimes, Sarah Morgan Grimes, Kenzie Rempe, Jeannie, Taylor, Evan, and Kenzie Grimes; sisters, Susan Burton (Norman), Glenda Stephens (Milton); several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Judy Pearce, Aleen Grimes; companion, Charles Bonner aka "My Sweetheart." She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas O. and Sara Clark; brother, Thomas Daniel Clark; husband of 44 years, Tom Grimes; brother-in-law, Eber Grimes. Janice will be greatly missed and her memory will live on by those that knew her and loved her. A service celebrating Janice's life will begin at 11:00 on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Central Baptist Church with Rev. (Bo) Jason Hamilton and Rev. Trull Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial will be at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Grimes, Justin Grimes, Clint Grimes, David Stephens, Daniel Stephens and Thad Burton. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Central Baptist Church, Sam Grimes, Brantley Bonner, and Jake Deese. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1085, Talladega, AL 35161. Online Condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will be directing services.