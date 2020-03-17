Janice Highfield Warren passed away March 16, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services for Mrs. Warren will be Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm, Pine Hill Memorial Park with Jim Arnall officiating. Mrs. Warren is survived by one daughter: Keri Sweat, one Son: Jason Warren, one grandson: Merrell Sweat, brother in law: Billy McInnish, one nephew: Kelly Wesley (Vicki), one Niece: Casey Wesley, and nephew Mike Highfield. Mrs. Highfield was preceded in death by her Parents: James Willard and Irene Highfield, brother Jim Highfield, sister Joan McInnish, and niece Lisa Highfield. Pallbearers will be: Jason Warren, Billy McInnish, Chance Wesley and Kelly Wesley. Mrs. Warren was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega Al. Retired employee of Palm Beach Co., and employed at AIDB as a seamstress. Janice had a wonderful happy, well rounded life. She loved far more than she didn't. Jan found beauty, fun, grace, and most of all humor in everything. While we are numb with sadness, Jan is somewhere in the French Quarter having a blast! Next stop the smokies, a beach somewhere, and Heaven. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct. Online condolence can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 17, 2020