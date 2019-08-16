The Daily Home

Mrs. Janice Suits Hammonds (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Obituary
Mrs. Janice Suits Hammonds of Sylacauga, age 76, passed away August 14, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Stan Fuller (Helen), and Tal Fuller, grandchildren; Lacey Rivers (Jeremy), Ryan Fuller (Chasity), and Cody Fuller, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Mike Fuller. There will be a Celebration Gathering at Curtis and Son North Chapel, Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm. The family request that food contributions be brought to the Celebration Gathering. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 16, 2019
