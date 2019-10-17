The Daily Home

Janice Teresa Ricks Kyzar

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Funeral services for Janice Teresa Ricks Kyzar, age 64 of Sylacauga, AL, will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Mausoleum. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. She is survived by her daughter, Angi Taylor; granddaughter, Skyla Ragsdale; grandson, Jaron Compton; sisters, Judy Mills, June Henderson, Joyce McIntire, and Anna Taylor; brother, Wade Ricks. Janice Kyzar was a life long resident of Sylacauga who loved her family and community. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 17, 2019
