Graveside services for Mrs. Jacqueline "Jackie" C. Howard, 89, of Lincoln, were held Sunday, August, 23rd 2020, 4:00 P.M., at Blue Eye Baptist Church Cemetery in Lincoln, AL, with Rev. Rodney Prickett and Rev. Barry Howard officiating.
The graveside service was live streamed on Gray Brown Service Mortuary's Facebook page for those who were not able to attend.
Mrs. Howard passed away on August 20th 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Fisher and her husband Jeff; son, Michael Howard and his wife Daria; grandchildren, Katie Spates and her husband Marshall, Kelli Fisher, Lauren Howard, Michael Howard and his wife Stephanie, Ryan Howard and his wife Stephanie, Linzy Clecker and her husband Joseph, Matthew Geier and his wife Mary Ann; great-grandchildren, Charlee Fisher, Kash Ingram, Harper Fisher, Briggslee Fisher, Journee Spates, Hank Howard, and Lumi Howard; brother, Bobby Carlisle and his wife Glenda; wife of the late Keith Howard, Lisa Mitchell, including a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Howard is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Howard, son, Keith Howard; parents, J.T. and Margie Carlisle; sisters. Rip Calhoun and Wilda Carlisle; brother, Charles Carlisle.
Pallbearers were Michael Howard, Ryan Howard, Bill Phillips, Bryan Kelly, Colby Carlisle, Tommy Carlisle, and Charlie Carlisle.
From the family of Mrs. Jackie Howard: "We want to thank everyone who has loved and cared for Momma throughout her life! She was faithful to her Heavenly Father, the best mother you could ask for that showed love, discipline, and the utmost Christian walk. The wit that would surpass all others. To know her was to love her! She definitely left an imprint on all our lives. This is not good-bye Momma, it's 'until we meet again.'"
The family is welcoming flowers, but if you would like, in lieu of flowers, you are welcomed to make a donation to the Lincoln Booster Club, which holds a special place in her heart, in honor of Mrs. Jackie Howard.
