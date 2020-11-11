Funeral service for Jason Andrew Tyler, 43, will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Alpine Baptist Church with Bro. Tharel Shirah officiating. Burial will be in Alpine Baptist Church Cemetery in Alpine, AL. Mr. Tyler died Sunday, November 8, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Noah Tyler, step-father, Gary Lloyd Ryan, grandmother, Eva Beavers Clark, grandfather, Hammett Morris, grandmother, Emma Sue Tyler, and grandfather, James Edward Tyler. Mr. Tyler was a member of Alpine Baptist Church and also was a volunteer fireman for Stewartville Volunteer Fire Department. Since childhood Mr. Tyler had a love for anything with wheels and a motor. He was fortunate to work for several great companies including SA&K Trucking and Diamond R Fertilizer. He was a loving son and brother who had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He will be missed tremendously by all who were fortunate enough to know him. He is survived by his mother, Kathy Morris Ryan of Alpine; brother, Chris (DeAnna) Ryan of Birmingham; sister, Lori Ryan of Alabaster; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Alpine Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Preston Carmack, Shane Goins, Jamie Hickman, Jack Pearce, Gerry Taylor, Darren Turner, Josh Tyler, and Matt Tyler. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.