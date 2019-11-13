The Daily Home

Jason Bradley "Brad" McCain

Funeral service for Jason Bradley "Brad" McCain, 46, was Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Elder Daniel Dean officiating. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mr. McCain died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur Lee Beckett, Lera Beckett, Arvies McCain and Lovie McCain. He is survived by his parents, Arvies Reggie and Wanda McCain; sister, Mandi (Matt) Thornton; uncle, Ronnie (Kay) McCain; and a host of other special aunts, uncles, cousins and family. Pallbearers were Shane Ward, Bailey Ward, Hunter McCain, Mike Rogers, Justin Nixon and Kallen McCain. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 13, 2019
