Funeral services for Jason Kerry Floyd, age 37 of Alpine, will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Brian Gilliam officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Jason passed away on July 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kristen Floyd; sons, Tanner Floyd and Mason Floyd; mother, Merry Ann Floyd (Kenneth Estes); sister, Angie King (Anthony Deluca); nieces, Destiny Fields, Chasity Offord, Rose King; grandparents, Marvin and JoAnn Gober; father and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Shirley Horton. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Floyd and grandparents, Ed and Eveleene Floyd. Pallbearers will be Jansen Miller, Anthony Reeves, Tyler Lindsey, Lance Huebner, Jeremy Mizzell and David Johns. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on July 19, 2019