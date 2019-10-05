Jason Spencer Benefield, 34, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home. The memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. John Adams will officiate. Mr. Benefield lived in Talladega all of his life and attended Word Alive International Outreach, in Coldwater. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Spencer Benefield; uncle, Henry Benefield; and aunt, Sandra Simpson. Mr. Benefield is survived by his wife, Kathy Haynes Benefield; mother, Terri Ann Galloway Benefield; brother, Jeremy (Jessica) Benefield; sister, Tracey Benefield Bentley; nieces, Cameron LaShae Lee and Kylie Bentley; nephews, Jeremiah Benefield and Caden Bentley; aunts, Wanda (John) Adams and Christy (Butch) Griffin; and a host of other family and FRIENDS. In lieu of flowers, the family's wishes are potted plants or dish gardens. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 5, 2019