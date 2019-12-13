A celebration of life for J. B. Dickerson, 89, will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Terry's Mortuary Chapel. Reverend Keithon Terry will deliver the eulogy. Interment with military honors will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery. J. B. Dickerson was born on June 30, 1930 to the union of Charlie Dickerson and Josephine Woods Dickerson in Talladega, Alabama. Mr. Dickerson united with Wesley Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church at an early age. He began his educational journey at Talladega County Training School and completed it at Westside High School. He was inducted into the United States Army on January 30, 1951, where he served honorably until November 25, 1952. J. B. was employed with Talladega Foundry for a number of years. In his free time, he enjoyed reading crafting and gardening. J. B., and the former Rosa Lee Barclay, united in holy matrimony. On the evening of Friday, December 6, 2019, J. B. traded time for eternity at St. Vincent's East Hospital. He was preceded in passing by: his wife, Rosa Lee Dickerson; his parents, Charlie and Josephine Dickerson; four sisters, Mary Virginia Dickerson, Charlsie D. McKenzie, Bertha Dickerson and Stella Woods; and one brother, Willie Dickerson. J. B. leaves to cherish his memories: two children, Kathy D. (Darnell) Richardson of Barberton, Ohio and J. B. Dickerson, Jr. of Talladega, Alabama; five grandchildren, Antonio Dickerson, Jacie Rosa Lee Dickerson, Roderick Archie, Darnell Archie and Tiarria Skipper; thirteen great grandchildren; one sister, Fannie Dickerson of Talladega, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 13, 2019