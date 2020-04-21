Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Claire Langston Haynes. View Sign Service Information Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 (256)-245-4361 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Claire Langston Haynes, 88, died peacefully in her home in Childersburg, Alabama on Friday, April 17th, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A service will be held at a future date.

Jean was born on March 23rd, 1932 in Atlanta, GA. She married Bobby Haynes on August 20, 1948. In their early years, they owned Childersburg Electronics. However, Jean had a passion for people, and as such, she went on to work as a paraprofessional for the Talladega County School District, where she had the honor of working with the same student with special needs for each of her 13 years there, and where she would eventually retire. Jean was also a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Childersburg.

If Bobby and Jean lacked anything throughout their life together, you'd never have known it. As her granddaughter Ashley put it, "[Jean] had an extraordinary talent for turning the mundane into magic." Together they devoted an immeasurable amount of time to their loved ones. Whether it was family camping trips, or taking the time to email a wordy great granddaughter, one never had to wonder where their priorities lie. Bobby and Jean were enormously proud of their family.

But family was much more than blood. Jean lived life choosing to see the best in everyone she met, always treating them as one of her own. You never had to wonder what she was thinking.

She had enough gumption to tell you not to do something stupid, and enough compassion to comfort you when you did. She will be remembered for her ability to find the good wherever she went, and to create good where it could not otherwise be found.

Jean is survived by her children, Donald and Nicole Haynes, Kim and Beverly Haynes, Herbert and Judy Haynes, and Jennifer and Larry Riddle; her grandchildren, Tiffany and Eric Weathers, Zachary and Stephanie Haynes, Michelle and Sam Lanzo, Gabriel and Morgan Haynes, Emily Haynes, Mark and Amanda Haynes, and Allison and Aaron Shelley, Ashley and Patrick Williams, and Athena H. Collins; and her great grandchildren, Jordan Ford, Dawson Weathers, Saylor Weathers, Gabriella and Michael Sostre, Mikaela Lanzo, Josiah Lanzo, Winn Haynes, Trinity Haynes, Zeke Haynes, Zain Bowlin, Annistyn Bowlin, Avery Haynes, Garrett Haynes, Noah Haynes, Hadleigh Shelley, Laikyn Shelley, and Zoraida (Zory) Benbenek.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Winn Haynes, and her great granddaughter, Savanna Elizabeth Weathers. Online memorials may be made at



